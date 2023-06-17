Man sentenced to 21 years for deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man connected to a 2021 homicide has been sentenced.

Juanyah Clay was sentenced to 21 years in prison, including 18 years for a manslaughter charge.

He was charged in a shooting that occurred on Jan. 30, 2021 when Clay, who was 19, shot 26-year-old Bryan Greene at the Eastridge Apartments on Alumni Drive.

In his previous sentence hearings, Clay agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a manslaughter charge and 23 years in prison, however he later attempted to revoke his guilty plea.

At the sentencing, Bryan Greene's mother provided a victim impact statement where you can hear Clay respond as she speaks.

After the hearing, we spoke with Greene's mother and sister.

"He can rest in peace now. He can rest in Heaven. We're gonna get through this as we have since day one. And justice has been served," said Sherreta Lee, Greene's mother.

Although she wishes Clay's sentencing had been longer, she says she is at peace with the judge's punishment.