Man seriously hurt in shooting on Elm Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was seriously hurt in a Lexington shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the Lexington Police Department reports they responded to the 400 block of Elm Street for a shooting with a victim.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

LPD asks that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.