Man shocked, two firefighters injured on roof of Monkey Joe's

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being shocked on the roof of Monkey Joe's on Bryant Road.

Crews received a call right before 7 a.m. Friday of an HVAC worker working on an HVAC unit on the roof of Monkey Joe's, according to Lexington Fire Battalion Chief.

When crews arrived on scene, CPR was administered to the patient on the roof.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after slipping from the roof on side of the building.

The cause of how the HVAC worker was shocked has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story, stay with LEX 18 for latest updates.