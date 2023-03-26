Watch Now
Man shot after breaking into a Lexington home early Sunday morning

Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 13:10:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was shot after breaking into a home in Lexington around 3:48 a.m. on Sunday.

Lexington police responded to the 100 block of Wittland Lane for a burglary.

After arriving on the scene, police discovered that the male suspect had forced his way into the home before being shot by the homeowner.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the suspect was cited for burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief.

