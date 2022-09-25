Man shot and killed on Oxford Circle, ties Lexington homicide record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police spent the early morning hours Sunday investigating a deadly shooting, what is now the 37th homicide of the year in the city.

According to police, the call came in just before 4 a.m. on Oxford Circle just off of Versailles Road.

When officers got on scene, they found an adult man who had been shot.

That man died at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

This shooting ties the record set in 2021 of 37 homicides.

Crime statistics on the City of Lexington's website show the city has recorded at least 30 homicides every year since 2019.