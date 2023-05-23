Watch Now
News

Actions

Man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Road, one in custody

Untitled design (100).png
LEX 18
Untitled design (100).png
Posted at 9:12 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 22:07:01-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say one person is in custody after a shooting and robbery on Georgetown Road Monday evening.

Around 5:49 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned that a suspect shot the victim, stole their car, and fled the scene.

Police used the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate readers, and traffic cameras to track down the stolen car.

Officers found the car on Whitney Avenue and arrested the suspect shortly after at a home on Charles Avenue. We had a crew on scene as the suspect was taken into custody.

PXL_20230522_225734053.jpg

Lexington police and Kentucky State Police have not connected this shooting to the deadly shooting of a Scott County deputy.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth