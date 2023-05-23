Man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Road, one in custody

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say one person is in custody after a shooting and robbery on Georgetown Road Monday evening.

Around 5:49 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned that a suspect shot the victim, stole their car, and fled the scene.

Police used the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate readers, and traffic cameras to track down the stolen car.

Officers found the car on Whitney Avenue and arrested the suspect shortly after at a home on Charles Avenue. We had a crew on scene as the suspect was taken into custody.

LEX 18

Lexington police and Kentucky State Police have not connected this shooting to the deadly shooting of a Scott County deputy.

This investigation is ongoing.