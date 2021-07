LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who sustained life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday on Lindenhurst Loop has died, the Fayette County coroner said Friday.

Lexington police said two people were shot Thursday evening in the 2500-block of Lindenhurst Loop.

The coroner reported that 53-year-old Frankie Strong died Thursday night. The second shooting victim sustained only minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

