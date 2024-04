LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to police, a man was found walking into Fayette Mall Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound.

Lexington Police say they responded to the mall around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a man with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found the man who advised the wound was self-inflicted and happened at his apartment on Kirklevington Drive.

The man was transported to a local hospital.