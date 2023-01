LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Lexington Police Department, shortly after 6:30 this morning, a man walked into the Quality Inn on Stanton Way with a gunshot wound.

The man had a graze wound to his head, but it was non-life threatening.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 as we gather more information.