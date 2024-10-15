Man wanted after leading multiple agencies on high-speed chase in eastern Kentucky, police report

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Prestonsburg Police Department reports that a man is wanted after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase on Sunday night in eastern Kentucky.

According to police, Pikeville police received reports around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday for a 2021 GMC Sierra driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed on US 23 near Foggy Mountain in Pikeville.

Police say that officers were able to locate the vehicle and witnessed it "driving erratically and at speeds over 100 miles per hour."

Officers attempted to stop the truck but say it "fled up US 119, made a U-Turn, and drove back out of US 119 to US 23 and headed north toward Floyd County at speeds more than 120 miles per hour."

Once in Floyd County, police say that Pikeville officers terminated the chase but later located the truck at the Stanville Cardinal Country Store. A review of surveillance footage confirmed that the driver was Kenneth Kyle Greer, who police say has a history of fleeing and several failures to appear orders from previous criminal cases.

According to police, the footage showed Greer shouting at the clerk to "hurry up," then jumping back in the truck and fleeing. At this point, police say that Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Prestonsburg Police Department units arrived in the area, and one officer was "nearly hit head-on" by Greer fleeing onto US 23.

Police report that Greer continued north on US 23 toward Allen at more than 120 miles per hour and "nearly struck another officer head-on," in which he then drove up "Cow Creek into Endicott, struck a motorist, and continued until he reached the end of state maintenance, and fled on foot."

According to police, Greer's truck was recovered and impounded, and they say that "as he has done in the past, he reported his truck to have been stolen" from the location where police recovered it.

Police note that when asked on the phone where Greer was so they could take his report, he wouldn't tell them.

Greer has multiple warrants for his arrest, a suspended license, and one count of falsely reporting an incident, according to police. He is also known to drive a black 3500 dually Silverado with tinted windows and an older model Ram Power Wagon.

Police ask the public not to approach him if they see him out but to contact law enforcement immediately.