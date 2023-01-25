Man wins $1 million on $20 scratch-off ticket in Kentucky

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is the newest Kentucky Lottery winner after purchasing a $20 Mega Millionaire scratch-off ticket on Wednesday.

Michael Allen, who drives a truck and travels through Kentucky often won the $1 million prize after stopping at a Speedway in Alexandria.

Jessie Teague

Allen told lottery officials that he stopped at other places, where he bought several scratch-offs before making his way to the Speedway.

According to officials, whenever Allen scratched the ticket off, he handed it to the clerk to scan and the screen showed something she hadn't seen before, reading 'see KLC'. KLC stands for Kentucky Lottery Corporation and is shown whenever a prize is too large to be paid at a location.

Allen didn't know what it meant either, so he took the ticket back and scanned it himself at the ticket checker and that's when he saw he had won $871,000.

Kentucky Lottery

Allen chose to take the lump sum cash option and received a check for $622,765 after taxes.

He told officials regarding spending the money, that life will stay the same for him and his wife, as they plan to keep working.

The Speedway in Alexandria where he purchased the winning ticket will receive $10,000.