Man wins $250,000 from $10 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man has won $250,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man stopped at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County and bought a $10 Wild Numbers 50X scratch-off ticket.

After scratching off the ticket, it revealed the top prize of $250,000 after matching a single number.

The man told lottery officials he was in shock, and called his mom immediately after winning.

The Scott County man received a check for $178,750 after taxes and told lottery officials he has no plans for the money.

Corinth Fastlane will get a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.