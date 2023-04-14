Watch Now
News

Actions

Man wins $250,000 from $10 Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

Untitled design (35).png
Kentucky Lottery
Untitled design (35).png
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:04:32-04

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgetown man has won $250,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man stopped at Corinth Fastlane in Grant County and bought a $10 Wild Numbers 50X scratch-off ticket.

After scratching off the ticket, it revealed the top prize of $250,000 after matching a single number.

The man told lottery officials he was in shock, and called his mom immediately after winning.

The Scott County man received a check for $178,750 after taxes and told lottery officials he has no plans for the money.

Corinth Fastlane will get a check for $2,500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Live Derby Coverage!

Watch LEX 18 Live at the Derby!