Man wins $75,000 on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket

A northern Kentucky man is celebrating a big win.

James Bray won $75,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket after stopping at the Richardson Road Marathon in Independence on May 2nd. He purchased five $5 Cash Eruption Scratch-off tickets.

Later that night, as Bray scratched the second ticket, it revealed three bell symbols, meaning he won the game's $75,000 top prize.

"I looked at it and saw three bells…finally, at least I won something," Bray said. "I scratched it off and it said $75,000. I was like, 'wait a minute.'"

The Kenton County man claimed his winning ticket the following day and walked away with $54,000 after taxes, a standard deduction for lottery winnings.

"It will be nice to see the money in my savings account," he said. "Now that I have it, I'm still going to act like I don't have it."

Bray plans to use his winnings to buy a few things for the house. Richardson Road Marathon will receive $750 for selling the winning ticket.