Kentucky man wins first $1 million Powerball prize in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man has won the first $1 million prize in Kentucky Powerball to start the new year.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the first five white ball winning numbers on January 2.

According to officials, the man came to the lottery headquarters where he received a check for $715,000.

The Jefferson County man bought the winning ticket from a Kroger in Louisville. Kroger will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

He told officials that he plans to retire soon, and the money will help him.