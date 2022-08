LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man's body was found inside a vehicle near a Marathon gas station in Lexington.

Officers were called to the area on Red Mile Road at around 2:00 p.m. Monday for a report of a vehicle in the parking lot with a foul smell.

LEX 18

When police got to the scene, they found a man's body inside in a decomposed state.

Police say there is nothing to indicate right now that what happened was criminal in nature. No foul play is suspected.