Man's property destroyed by severe weather a second time

(LEX 18) — The National Weather Service determined straight lines winds caused most of the damage to Marion county properties on Wednesday.

Resident Toby Spalding said the wind has forced him to rebuild for a second time.

His greenhouse that stored his tobacco crop collapsed under the pressure of the wind.

A wall for a barn that he was rebuilding was also knocked down.

This is the second time in six months that his property was hit by severe weather and suffered major damage.

"This is pretty small compared to December 11th. I lost everything on top of this hill. We rode it out down in the house. Luckily, we made it through it," said Spalding.

Spalding estimated the wind caused about 30 thousand dollars in damages to the greenhouse alone.

