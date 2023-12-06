Marion County Animal Shelter confirms rabies case in dog

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Marion County Animal Shelter says there has been a lab-confirmed case of rabies in a canine in Marion County.

The shelter's director says the dog came into contact with an infected skunk in its yard in Gravel Switch, near the Boyle County line.

"We do not know how many skunks are infected or if they have migrated to Boyle County. Therefore, we are issuing a rabies awareness warning out of an abundance of caution," said Sissy Slone, Boyle County Animal Control Shelter Director.

Officials say the public should be aware of wildlife, especially skunks, bats, coyotes, foxes, and raccoons. Any unusual activities or behaviors should be reported to your local animal control or fish and wildlife officer.

All pets should be up to date on their rabies vaccinations. If they are not, call your veterinarian and schedule an appointment.

"Rabies can spread very quickly and before we know it, we have an epidemic on our hands," said Slone.

"It is Kentucky state law that all dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated for rabies," said Boyle County Judge Executive Trille Bottom. "We require all dogs to be licensed in Boyle County and provide proof of rabies vaccination just to protect our animal community in situations just like this."

According to the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, some of the most notable signs a dog has rabies include the following:

