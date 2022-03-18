Mark Stoops' bourbon company celebrates with exclusive bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football fans, get ready for a special treat. To commemorate their Citrus Bowl win, RD1 Spirits will release an exclusive edition of their Wm. Tarr Kentucky Whiskey. RD1 is selling it at the RD1 Spirits Pop-up Tasting Room and Gift Shop on Manchester Street.

The limited release will debut at a special Meet and Greet event with coach Mark Stoops on March 26th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“There’s no shortcut to creating a winning team, and I believe the same holds true for great whiskey,” said Coach Stoops, who is also a majority owner of RD1 Spirits. “I’m excited to share this celebratory bottle with Kentucky fans and to relive the excitement of the Citrus Bowl with every glass poured.”

For those looking to get a bottle, you can go to www.rd1spirits.com. Customers are pre-order up to six bottles for $79.95.