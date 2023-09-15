Markey Cancer Center given highest level of recognition from National Cancer Institute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Markey Cancer Center at the University of Kentucky has been named a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, announced UK President Eli Capilouto on Friday.

"Comprehensive status is the highest level of recognition the NCI awards. Markey is now among an elite group of just 56 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the United States," said Capilouto. "Markey is the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Kentucky. The next closest comprehensive center is 200 miles from Lexington."

So, what does this designation do? It allows for more grants and trials at the center. It also offers patients a complete treatment experience.

According to the NCI, which is the federal government's cancer research and training agency, Comprehensive Cancer Centers are recognized for their research focused on "preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer." They demonstrate "an added depth and breadth of research, as well as substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges these scientific areas," according to the NCI.

"In the state that suffers the highest cancer rates in the country, our duty is to do more," said Dr. Mark Evers, director of the Markey Cancer Center. "Markey serves the entire Commonwealth. Everything we do in our laboratories, in our clinics, and our classrooms is focused on reducing the burden of cancer in Kentucky."

97% of the patients at the Markey Cancer Center are from Kentucky, according to UK HealthCare.

"This step today means our people are going to get even better service - the very best service," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "That we can be on the frontlines of trying to combat cancer and ultimately move our society and our people beyond it."

"This is not a football school. This is not a basketball school," added Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers. "This is a school that will be known as a center of excellence for cancer research - and giving hope for a cure to those who fight this with their family and friends, and a longer life."

The Markey Cancer Center earned its initial designation from the NCI in 2013. According to UK HealthCare, it instantly established Markey as one of the top cancer centers in the U.S.

UK HealthCare says since then, the center has grown:

