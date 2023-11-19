Martin County High School principal passes away

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — School leaders in Martin County made the somber announcement that their high school principal passed away.

A letter was sent out to MCSD families that was also posted on Facebook about the death of principal Brian Charles

It reads in part:

"Brian was devoted to the students and staff. His presence and leadership will be sorely missed. Brian was liked and respected by everyone who knew him, and we are all profoundly touched by this great loss."

The letter was penned by Martin County Schools superintendent Larry James who thanked Charles for his service as principal of both Martin County High School as well as Warfield elementary.

"It has been a privilege to have known and worked with him," James said.

"His outstanding leadership and beneficial influence on the Martin County School District will live on."

Based on reporting from WYMT in Hazard, Charles passed away from a heart attack.