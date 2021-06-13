Masks off, Lexington residents enjoy first weekend without pandemic restrictions at local events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear lifted the state’s pandemic restrictions on Friday.

Saturday marked the first full day for people to enjoy the Commonwealth without mandated masks, social distancing or capacity restrictions.

“It kind of doesn’t feel real. You’re like, ‘Oh, wow. This is really happening right now.’ But it’s really exciting for sure,” said Caela Mone, who spent her Saturday at the Bluegrass Fair.

The Bluegrass Fair is scheduled for June 10-20 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington.

Crowds of people attended the fair on Saturday to enjoy the food, hop on the rides, and play games.

“We spent so long having to be locked away at home. It’s been really nice having something to do on a Saturday afternoon. It’s really refreshing,” said Cevin Hogg.

More than a hundred people also made their way to Loudon House on Saturday for the Beat of the Heartland concert.

The event featured local musicians with The Lexington Philharmonic and local Hip-Hop artist and activist Devine Carama.

“It’s really just a neat opportunity to get back out and see people and have some of the arts in our lives again,” said Nathan Zamarron, who was at the concert.

The excitement was palpable at the various events, but many still have the pandemic in the back of their minds even as they walked around dozens of people on Saturday.

“It’s honestly a little scary,” said fairgoer Holly Elkins. “It’s different. I see some people still wearing masks, which, respect to them. I think that’s great. It’s just a little scary but it’s really exciting to be in this heat and not have my face so sweaty from a mask.”

“I love seeing all the people. I’m choosing to think everyone without their mask is vaccinated and that makes me happy,” said concert attendee Catherine Zamarron.

While going out to an event of any scale after 15 months of pandemic restrictions may feel like a leap of faith in some ways, many said they are excited to start feeling like Lexington is coming back to life.

“It feels hopeful,” said Catherine Zamarron.