Masquerade charity gala benefits Kentucky foster kids

Between the music, masks, and dancing - guests at Lexington’s Chaotic Good store Saturday night couldn't help but feel like they were at a medieval banquet.

But the event was about so much more than just coming together and having fun. Money raised from the Mid-Winter Masquerade Fantasy Charity Gala went toward Benchmark Family Services, which provides therapeutic foster homes to Kentucky kids.

“It hurts me when I see kids who have no control of their situation being put into a bad situation when they had nothing to do with it,” said Chaotic Good co-owner Alex Campe. “I want all kids to have a good equal chance and have happy, good lives.”

Money donated will go to help Benchmark organize therapy sessions and other therapeutic causes, said Campe’s wife Marian Turner.

“I feel like foster children are often the foster kids of the world really and these are the kids who might need some extra help, who might have some challenges,” Turner said.