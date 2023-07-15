'Massive' Brannon Crossing development to include retail, grocery, apartments, and a hotel

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A significant development is planned for Brannon Crossing in Jessamine County which would add a mix of stores, apartments, restaurants, a grocery store, and hotel, Judge Executive West confirmed.

The city of Nicholasville recently annexed the 120 or so acres of land with plans for the project attached, he said. The land, on the west side of Lexington Road (US-27), stretches from Brannon Road to the Fayette-Jessamine County line.

Calling it a “tremendous” amount of retail and apartments, West said the project - one of the largest ever in Nicholasville - will do significant good for the city and county.

The land sits across from the main Brannon Crossing shopping center.

“Brannon Crossing is exploding, this is the epicenter of growth in Central Kentucky,” said Roger Field, a realtor with Re/Max Creative. “It’s a massive project.”

Quickly after one business leaves, another moves in, said Mona Naqvi, the owner of Impressions Threading and Beauty in Brannon Crossing, indicating the spaces are desirable for businesses. She’s excited about the development, which she expects will mean more customers for her business.

“This place is growing so fast that nobody wants to leave anymore,” she said.

Fields is also excited about the project, but admits there are many who aren’t.

One group of people are upset about the loss of a beautiful farm, and another group are worried about the increased traffic the project will lead to.

Judge Executive west said area officials are pushing the state to make road improvements as soon as possible so some of that concern can be alleviated. He specifically mentioned plans to expand Brannon Road. The site plans shows an additional stop light on Lexington Road (US-27)

Fields says his excitement for the project stems from increased job opportunities

“I do like seeing growth, I like seeing job opportunities, this is a booming community, that’s just the way it is,” Fields said. “Not everyone is happy it’s a booming community, but Nicholasville is a booming community.”

He said city leaders have done a good job managing the growth

A close look at site plan shows 13 apartment buildings on the north side of the property, spaces for at least 7 restaurants, a bank, a car wash, a gas station. It’s not yet clear which grocery store would move in.

The location is currently a farm which Fields said is one of the most-high profile of the county. The owner of the farm told LEX18 they plan to move a barn on site to a property they own across Lexington Road. The barn was built in 1931 by the owner's father.