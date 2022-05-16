Massive police, fire presence near former Lexington elementary school, I-75 shut down near scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There is a massive police and fire presence near the scene of the former Athens Elementary School in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department told LEX 18 that it is an "active scene" and said they will release more information as it becomes available.

The Lexington Fire Department says just after 10:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to the area of the 6000 block of Athens Walnut Hill Pike at the request of the Lexington Police Department. Fire crews are currently fulfilling a support role as police conduct their operations.

Police say I-75 between exit 99 and exit 104 is shut down in both directions near the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with LEX 18 as we learn more information.