Mayor Gorton declares snow emergency for City of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "I'm putting all hands on deck."

That's the message from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, declaring the city is under a snow emergency.

The declaration partially enacts the city's Emergency Operations Center, placing all public safety divisions on 24-hour schedules through Thursday, January 9.

While at this stage the declaration (attached) does not ban parking on snow emergency routes, Gorton did encourage residents to avoid parking on these streets, if possible.

“This emergency declaration fully mobilizes our public safety resources to help residents handle the severe weather we are experiencing," Mayor Gorton said.

“Residents can help our street crews get the streets cleared by not parking on snow emergency routes."

Snow emergency routes are considered any major streets through the city that are marked by signage.