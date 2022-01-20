Mayor Gorton on potential snow: 'We're ready for round three'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ahead of predicted snowfall Wednesday evening, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton convened a briefing with the heads of several city departments to share their plan with the public.

"We have plenty of salt," Mayor Gorton said. "And our first responders, street crews, and contractors are ready to go."

Gorton noted that Lexington is bracing for its third snow in 13 days.

"Once again I'm going to ask our citizens for help," Gorton said. "With snow and icy roads and bitter cold in the forecast, we're encouraging our residents to stay off the road if possible."

Rob Allen, the director of the city's Division of Streets and Roads, said the night shift was prepared to treat for anti-icing on ranked roads. He said Red River Ranch, a city contractor, will provide four drivers and plows Wednesday night, as well as four plows for the day shift Thursday.

"The big concern with this event is going to be a light glaze of when the temperature goes down," Allen said. "And folks need to drive accordingly, if at all. Slow down."

Allen said there is enough salt and chemical supply. A resupply of salt that has already been ordered is scheduled to be delivered beginning Thursday.

As is standard for periods of winter weather, the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention activated its "Community Winter Weather Response Plan."

Polly Ruddick, the office's director, said Lexington has an estimated 700 people, including children, who are experiencing homelessness and sleeping in an emergency shelter.

"We are looking directly at Friday night as very concerning," Ruddick said. "Anybody unsheltered currently is wet now and then overnight, they will freeze. And they will not have a chance to unthaw or dry out before we slip down to single digits."

Ruddick said the city planned to open a warming shelter Wednesday night.