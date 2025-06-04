Mayor Gorton to appoint task force on homelessness in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton announced on Tuesday that she will appoint a task force on homelessness to make recommendations regarding the need for shelter space in Lexington.

According to a release, a recent study gives a more in-depth breakdown of the challenges that Lexington faces regarding homelessness.

“The study shows our numbers have increased by 34% since 2020. This growth in our population of people who are homeless mirrors the growth that has occurred across our state and nation,” Gorton said in a press release. “For several years, we have used temporary answers to get through the cold winter months. However, that is an expensive way to address an ongoing issue. We need a more permanent, cost-effective answer.”

According to the release, the study was $155,000 and was conducted by EHI Consultants, a Lexington community planning firm, and examined the following:



the need for a so-called "low barrier" facility with semi-private units that are open to people with past crimes, substance use disorder, or behavioral issues, and are barred from other shelters

location

transit access

a high level of wraparound services for mental health and substance use disorder

“Lexington residents are compassionate people who want to help people living on the street,” Gorton said. “We will look for ways to work with our community partners to offer services to enable as many of our people experiencing homelessness as possible to re-enter society.”

The release states that the task force will begin meeting in the fall.