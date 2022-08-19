Mayor Gorton: Woodland Aquatic Center is getting a new pirate ship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodland Aquatic Center is getting a brand new pirate ship.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced the news Tuesday with an unveiling of the design for the new ship.

“A couple of years ago we had to take the pirate ship out of Woodland pool because of safety concerns,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Now we’re commissioning a new ship, and it’s first-rate!”

The ship is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to cost around $500,000.

The design for the new ship will be on display this weekend at the Woodland Art Fair.