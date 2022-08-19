Watch Now
News

Actions

Mayor Gorton: Woodland Aquatic Center is getting a new pirate ship

Mayor Gorton pirate ship
LEX 18
Mayor Gorton pirate ship
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 15:31:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodland Aquatic Center is getting a brand new pirate ship.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced the news Tuesday with an unveiling of the design for the new ship.

“A couple of years ago we had to take the pirate ship out of Woodland pool because of safety concerns,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Now we’re commissioning a new ship, and it’s first-rate!”

The ship is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and is expected to cost around $500,000.

The design for the new ship will be on display this weekend at the Woodland Art Fair.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate