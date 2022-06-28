LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton shared a statement on the overturning of Roe v. Wade from the perspective of a former health care provider.

"There are many women and men who oppose or support abortion, and yet, like me, they believe the decision should be between a woman and her health care provider.



As a registered nurse who practiced in a variety of health care settings over a period of 40 years, I have personally seen and worked with many patients having to make difficult, life altering decisions.That includes patients suffering intractable pain, people with wounds that would not heal, patients with suicidal thoughts, babies with seizures and pregnant women with life-threatening health issues.



All of these patients were managed within the confidential arena of relationships between health care providers and patients.



I have been frequently asked about enforcement of the law. I have asked our Law Department to look into it.I am concerned about the health and well-being of our residents who will be most affected by this decision. We must be vigilant in our support of these people. That is what we can do."

Mayoral candidate David Kloiber shortly responded with a statement of disappointment. Kloiber expressed the need for something to be done at a local level regarding Roe v. Wade and calls upon the mayor to do so.

"Many people believe this is not a local issue, that it can only be addressed at the state and federal levels, but in fact some of the quickest and most impactful measures can be taken right here at the city level.

Local Leaders around the country are finding ways to protect their residents, even up the road in Cincinnati we are seeing measures being taken to provide city employees with enhanced health care options and a commitment to prioritize police resources to protect the health of women and health care providers instead of prosecuting them.

I am disappointed in the response we as residents received from our mayor."



Full Statement from David Kloiber: