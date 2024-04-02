Mayor Linda Gorton provides update on storm damage in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton and public safety officials provided an update on the storm damage throughout Lexington.

According to Mayor Gorton, they are still in response mode and recommended to limit travel.

Mayor Gorton says she received a call from Governor Andy Beshear this morning warning Lexington to be careful ahead of the second round of storms.

LEX Call has responded to 61 weather-related calls, and the fire department has had around 60 calls since 9:00 a.m.

Mayor Gorton says that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a tree that fell on their home.

Fire Chief Wells reports four non-habitable homes, one structural collapse, two structure fires, two trees in homes, and 12 calls about power lines down.

I-75 is back open following a downed power line that shut down northbound and southbound lanes for several hours.

Mayor Gorton says that the Emergency Operational Center is open, and the last count of power outages is around 13,000.