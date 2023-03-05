Mayor Linda Gorton updates Lexington community on storm clean-up efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The storms that passed through on Friday have left communities all over the Commonwealth with a mess and thousands without electricity.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says that Kentucky Utilities estimates that nearly 35,000 households are still without power just in Fayette County.

Due to the massive number of outages in Lexington, an additional 1,500 resource utility personnel from other states have come to help work to get the power back.

The KU outage map online now has estimated times for some Lexington residents on when power may be restored in certain areas.

Mayor Gorton says people in need of help related to medical issues because of the storm and power outages can call 3-1-1. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-733-2767.

With many areas in Lexington without electricity, it has affected traffic lights including 10 intersections with twisted signals, seven intersections running on inverters, and 10 intersections with dark signals. Drivers should treat intersections with dark signals as four-way stops.

Around 15 intersections are still blocked due to downed power lines in the storm debris, which cannot be cleared until electricians have cleared out the wires.

Lexington residents can take their storm debris to 1631 Old Frankfort Pike Landfill at no charge. The site will be open from March 5 through March 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You will need a form of identification to prove your residence in Fayette County. The debris will be recycled by the city and turned into compost.

Residents who are unable to take their storm debris to the landfill can bring it to their curb for pick up. Officials say that debris can be no longer than 12 feet in length and 16 inches in diameter. Debris will not be picked up curbside until streets and road crews finish clearing streets.

City officials ask that you do not block roadways or sidewalks with debris, they can be placed between the sidewalk and the curb.