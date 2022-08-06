McConnell, Paul not expected at Fancy Farm

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Due to a rare weekend Senate session, Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are not expected to attend the state's most prominent political event, Fancy Farm.

Governor Beshear had previously announced he also wouldn't attend due to the Eastern Kentucky flooding and earlier a now-canceled trip to Israel.

All Republican candidates vying for the chance to defeat Beshear in the general election are planning to attend. They are expected to trade verbal jabs at the event that's often full of jokes at each other's expense.

Only a few Democrats are planning to attend, including Charles Booker and Colmon Elridge.

The other event star, the BBQ, has been cooking since Friday morning. More than 19,000 pounds of meat is being cooked.

For those who make it happen, like Eddie Carrico, it's a family tradition.

"Everybody's family here does the same thing year after year after year," Carrico said, "just like that little fella over there, he'll be over here in a few years, he'll be the fifth generation."