McCreary County man killed in crash after being ejected from vehicle

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police report that a McCreary County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Wilburn K. Ross Highway.

According to KSP, a preliminary investigation reveals that 60-year-old Darrell Ball was driving westbound on the highway when his vehicle exited the right side of the roadway.

As a result, KSP says the vehicle overturned, struck a tree, and Ball was ejected from the vehicle.

According to KSP, Ball was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner's Office.

KSP notes that Ball was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by KSP.