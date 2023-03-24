McLeod's Coffee House receives donation from local businesses supporting their mission

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — McLeod's Coffee has been brewing up opportunity since 2019.

Brewster McLeod, a retired pastor at Southland Christian Church, started the business to continue a personal mission to help people with special needs.

That mission started 23 years ago with what McLeod called the "Jesus Prom," a dance organized through Southland to provide some fun for the handi-capable community.

"After that, we got together and brainstormed. We thought how about a coffee house. We opened five months before COVID. It's been the hardest thing in my life. At 65 years old I didn't think I'd be doing the hardest thing," McLeod said.

The coffee house survived the pandemic and is pushing forward with providing access to those with special needs.

Efforts that are being recognized by fellow business owners, like the folks at Ada & Lo a couple doors down.

To show their love and appreciation, the gift shop dedicated 10% of their sales for the month of February to go back toward McLeod's.

"It means the world to us. We want to support them. We want to support other non-profits but this just happens to be our first and foremost favorite," Carol Worsham said.

The culmination of that work was presented to McLeod on Thursday, a hand-written check illustrating the care the community has for the work they are doing.

"This group, the Worshams and Julie, they are just the most generous of people and they will help people in any form or fashion," McLeod said.

"They're also the type of people that are there. They're present. They may not be down there everyday and me down here every day but they're present and any kind of need, they're there and the same way we'd be for them. If they needed something. Then I'm there."

McLeod's Coffee house is located at 376 Southland Drive and Ada & Lo is in the same strip at 390 Southland Drive.