Meade County High School transitions to virtual for Dec. 9 due to threat of violence

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Meade County School District posted on social media that on Thursday, December 9, Meade County High School will transition to virtual learning due to a threat of violence against the school.

"The Meade County School District, Brandenburg City Police, and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Meade County High School for Thursday, December 9th. Currently, multiple law enforcement agencies are actively investigating, tracing electronic communications, conducting interviews, and identifying individual(s) responsible for this disruption to our learning environments."

The school district shared the decision was made to give law enforcement agencies and school administration more time to "thoroughly investigate the issue."

Students and staff are told not to report to the high school on the 9.

"All other district schools will operate as normal. Meade County High School students will receive email communication from Principal Schmidt by 9pm this evening with information on accessing their required virtual work for Thursday."