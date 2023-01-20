Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, connected to Ohio outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — State health officials have confirmed that a measles case in Kentucky is linked to an outbreak in Columbus, Ohio.

The outbreak has infected 85 children since October in Columbus.

WAVE in Louisville reported that the Kentucky case was in December 2022 in Christian County.

Measles can be dangerous, especially affecting babies and young children.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

There can also be serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children get the first vaccine dose when they are 12-to-15 months old and the second dose when they are 4-to-6 years old.

According to health officials, one dose of the vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses are 97% effective in preventing measles.