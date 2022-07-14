Medical leaders ensure the community's safety after a viral Facebook hoax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A scary post has been floating around social media showing a woman pretending to be a nurse, taking a baby from a hospital. That post has been debunked. It’s no more than a hoax -- but it's left some parents concerned around the commonwealth.

CHI Saint Joseph Health’s Market Director for Women’s Services, Julie Harney, says, "Although it didn't happen in Kentucky, it did circulate. So, all of our facilities are on high alert status with this."

Safety and security are some things that are taken very seriously at CHI Saint Joseph Health - and when hoaxes like these arise they want to ensure the community that they are still taking the necessary precautions.

Harney says, "We have an infant security system in all facilities, and that consist of us putting a band that is securely attached to the infant's ankle -- and it only can be taken out if it's cut. If it is cut off, or if the baby is taken near or through a door then all of the doors shut down, and alarms arise."

That would start a “code pink”.

"A code pink is a code for us to know that not just maternal care in the maternal care unit but everybody in the hospital has a post to go to,” says Harney.

This marketing director says she is not aware of any babies being taken from hospitals in the commonwealth, and systems like this one help keep families safe.

"I'm confident and so is our health system, that what we do to protect our infants with their safety and security and all of our adult patients is excellent and exceptional. It's one of the primary things that we focus on in our health system. So, I would say we have you covered,” shares Harney.

Again, the video and pictures circulating on social media are a hoax.

CHI Saint Joseph says they work with other health care centers to monitor threats to the community to keep everyone safe.

