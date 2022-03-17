Watch
Medical marijuana bill passes in Kentucky House, now moves to Senate

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Marijuana plants are pictured at the Baker's marijuana nursery at Baker Medical Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 5:48 PM, Mar 17, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, the medical marijuana bill passed 59-34 in the House. The Bill now moves onto the Kentucky Senate.

The yearslong debate now shifts to the Senate on whether Kentucky should join the majority of states allowing medical marijuana.

Supporters say medical marijuana would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.

Opponents say they worry that Kentucky’s cannabis policy would become more lenient over the years if medical marijuana gets a legal foothold.

They say that would worsen drug addiction woes.

