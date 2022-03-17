Medical marijuana bill passes in Kentucky House, now moves to Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, the medical marijuana bill passed 59-34 in the House. The Bill now moves onto the Kentucky Senate.

BREAKING: Kentucky House passes the medical marijuana bill. Next stop: KY Senate.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/S7b3ehSMUS — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) March 17, 2022

The yearslong debate now shifts to the Senate on whether Kentucky should join the majority of states allowing medical marijuana.

Supporters say medical marijuana would ease the suffering of many Kentuckians.

Opponents say they worry that Kentucky’s cannabis policy would become more lenient over the years if medical marijuana gets a legal foothold.

They say that would worsen drug addiction woes.

