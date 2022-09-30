Watch Now
Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

Posted at 5:22 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 17:22:22-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.

The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate. Beshear has said he supports legalization.

He says the committee found that Kentuckians who suffer from chronic conditions are not getting relief from painkillers and opioids and fear their addictive properties.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey, the committee co-chair, said the committee did not hear any opposition at town hall meetings on the topic.

