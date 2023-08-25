'Meet the NEIGHbors': Horse Country giving free tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You’ve heard of the Bourbon Trail in Kentucky, but did you know there was a similar concept for our iconic horse farms?

Horse Country is a member organization with the goal of connecting people around the world with the horse industry. Since its inception 8 years ago, the farms that make up Horse Country have welcomed over 200,000 guests from all 50 states and a variety of countries.

On August 26 and 27, the members of Horse Country will open their gates for two days of special free tours as part of the “Meet the NEIGHbors” event.

This community event will be held at various locations in the area, including Bourbon, Fayette, Jessamine, Oldham, and Woodford, on August 26th and 27th between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. On any other day, tours can be up to $34.50 per person, but for this day of special events, tickets are required but complimentary.

“We're the horse capital of the world here, right? But not everybody that is a Kentuckian knows a lot about horses or has had an opportunity to connect with a horse. So, we want to open our gates; we want to connect with our community,” said Hallie Hardy, executive director of Horse Country. “We want our community members to feel pride in the signature industry that they can take ownership of, so our hope to connect guests and so that they know about Horse Country. We're here in Horse Country, but Horse Country isn't just a place; it's a thing to do in your own backyard.”

There are 800 tickets available across all the farms, and organizers do ask that you reserve your tickets in advance since the farms have a limited capacity. You can check out the list of farms that are open here. https://visithorsecountry.com/meettheneighbors/all/

