Mega Millions jackpot at $530 million for Tuesday night's drawing

The eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history will be drawn Tuesday night.

The jackpot stands at an estimated $530 million. The cash option is at an estimated $304.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C. With so many locations, Kentucky Lottery reports the chances of winning any Mega Millions prize to be 1 in 24.

This specific jackpot will be drawn at 11 p.m ET Tuesday. Normal drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

Players can purchase tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online at kylottery.com.