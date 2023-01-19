Watch Now
Megabus expands city-to-city bus services, Lexington routes included

LEX 18
img_6471.jpg
Posted at 2:34 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 15:38:02-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Megabus and Miller Transportation have announced their partnership to expand both companies and the routes in which they offer.

The services will expand options for 56 cities, including Lexington.

Those scheduling a fare from Lexington will have 12 cities to connect:

  • Corydon, Indiana
  • Dyersburg, Tennessee
  • Evansville, Indiana
  • Frankfort, Kentucky
  • Fulton, Kentucky
  • Louisville, Kentucky
  • Marion, Kentucky
  • Mayfield, Kentucky
  • Memphis, Tennessee
  • Morganfield, Kentucky
  • Paducah, Kentucky
  • Union City, Tennessee

The bus stop will be located at 477 W New Circle Road, which is the Greyhound station in Lexington.

According to Megabus, they have offered city-to-city bus services across the U.S. for as low as $1.

Tickets can be purchased starting January 25 here.

