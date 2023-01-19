Megabus expands city-to-city bus services, Lexington routes included

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Megabus and Miller Transportation have announced their partnership to expand both companies and the routes in which they offer.

The services will expand options for 56 cities, including Lexington.

Those scheduling a fare from Lexington will have 12 cities to connect:

Corydon, Indiana

Dyersburg, Tennessee

Evansville, Indiana

Frankfort, Kentucky

Fulton, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky

Marion, Kentucky

Mayfield, Kentucky

Memphis, Tennessee

Morganfield, Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky

Union City, Tennessee

The bus stop will be located at 477 W New Circle Road, which is the Greyhound station in Lexington.

According to Megabus, they have offered city-to-city bus services across the U.S. for as low as $1.

Tickets can be purchased starting January 25 here.