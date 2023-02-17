Memorial Coliseum renovation approved

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Athletics Committee approved plans for renovating Memorial Coliseum Thursday.

Memorial Coliseum is home to four UK women's sports teams, campus events, and a memorial honoring Kentuckians who have died in service.

The facility was originally completed in 1950 to honor servicemen and women who died in World War II and following military service. The renovation will include an upgraded memorial.

As for interior upgrades, renovations include climate-control improvements, modern seating, and system-related improvements such as life safety, security, lighting, and sound.

Construction is expected to cost $82 million and is expected to begin in March and be completed in late 2024.

Teams affected by construction will compete at other sites that are TBD.

For more information and photo renderings, click here.

