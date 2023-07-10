Memorial fund made for Florence man killed in fireworks accident

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fund has been made to help pay for a Florence man's funeral expenses after he died in a tragic fireworks accident.

On July 4, 48-year-old Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework with a homemade mortar tube. When the firework was lit, it immediately exploded, killing Simpson.

According to his cousin, Amy, Simpson leaves behind a wife, a mother, siblings, five children and grandchildren.

"His mom, his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and many neighbors had to witness this horrifying and tragic accident," said Amy Simpson. "Every little bit can help the family that he left behind."

To contribute to Simpson's memorial and funeral fund, click here.

