Mended Hearts Recovery Center offers women a home to get sober

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mended Hearts Recovery Center, the only one in Winchester, opened its doors Saturday afternoon to anyone who wanted a tour.

The recovery center is in partnership with Tracy's Re-Entry Residential Center in Lexington, and offers women struggling with addiction a chance at a new life. Founders, Chasity and Shawn McCarty, are too familiar with life on the streets and the journey to getting clean with little help.

"This is where we'll be doing peer support classes, having family time, watching recovery movies," explains Ms. McCarty. "I chose Winchester because I was born and raised here. I was an avid drug user here for 15 years here in Winchester. In and out of jails here. Well known by the city, and I feel like this is my way to give back to the town that I did the most wreckage, and show my town love because they're loving me back to life. By allowing me to be here."

"We want to provide a place for women after they get out of treatment to get independent and get on their feet," Mr. McCarty says. "I struggled with addiction for over 20 years and did a lot of treatment. And when I got clean some years ago there wasn't places like this to come and be in and get the basic things that I need."

The recovery center is free with eight beds, a full working kitchen, a cozy living room and a large backyard with a three-season's room on the patio. The program requires 8-weeks of intensive outpatient care, followed by 8-weeks of standard outpatient care. Peer-driven support will also be provided, alongside visitations from loved ones on the weekends.

Ms. McCarty details how the women will receive crucial life skills to help them back on their foot and into the adult world independently.

"So their aftercare includes basic life skills, job training, money management, budgeting, we work with Jubilee Jobs that helps them create resumes," Ms. McCarty explains.

A war room prayer area is also provided for the women to meditate in the morning or throughout the day as part of their daily routine.

LEX 18

To help the center feel more like a home and less like an institution, each bedroom is a different color theme alongside the homes accent color.

"We're just one bad decision being back in a situation like this, so when they come in the only difference is their sobriety. We're trying to show them what it's like to be treated fairly and to love them back to life," says Mr. McCarty.

"I would just want them to know that we believe in them, if they can have one person believe in them the way one person believed in me they can overcome addiction and become independent citizens again," said Ms. McCarty.

To help the program, food, clothing and monetary donations are welcomed. You can visit their Facebook page for more information.

