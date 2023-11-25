Menifee County teen rescued after bad fall at Broke Leg Falls

WELLINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rescue crews in Menifee County spent Friday evening saving a teenager from a heavily wooded area at Broke Leg Falls.

According to Wolfe County Search & Rescue, the teen had fallen near the falls and was seriously hurt.

It was determined on scene that a traditional carryout was not possible and a helicopter would be required to raise the teen out to safety.

After significant grooming of the area to make room, rescuers were lowered down the cliff face to reach the injured teen.

Once the victim was lifted to the top of the 50 foot cliff, they were assessed and taken by helicopter for more definitive care.

Wolfe County acknowledged and thanks the following agencies for their help in this rescue:

Red Star Wilderness EMS

Menifee County Sheriffs Office

Menifee County EMS

Menifee County Fire Dept

Morgan County Rescue

Blackwater Fire Dept