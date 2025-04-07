Watch Now
Mercer Co. Schools superintendent releases plan due to 'significant flooding'

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mercer County Schools Superintendent Jason Booher released a plan for this week due to the "significant flooding and its impact on the community's water supply."

According to a release, local emergency management officials report that the pumps for the water treatment facility have been shut down, and the community has approximately 24 hours of backup water.

As a result, Booher has released the following plan for school:

  • Monday, April 7- No school for students
  • Tuesday, April 8- Traditional Weather "Snow" Day: No school for students or staff
  • Wednesday, April 9- Tentative NTI Day
  • Thursday, April 10- Possible NTI Day
  • Friday, April 11- Possible NTI Day

For more details, you can see the entire release below:

