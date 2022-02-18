Mercer County Health Department needs assistance looking for stolen trailer

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police in Harrodsburg are investigating the theft of a trailer owned by Mercer County. The County Health Department stored thousands of dollars worth of supplies in the trailer.

Security camera footage captured the theft. Police are asking for help, asking for anyone to contact them if they recognize the truck and trailer.

Materials in the trailer were set to be used as part of a remote warming shelter.

“It’s just crushing,” Health Department Director Cathy Akins said. “It was disheartening, a little shocking.”

Now, when she looks at the video of the theft, her mind turns to how they could have helped the person who took their trailer. “The other side of you is 'They are taking from us, why?'” she asked.