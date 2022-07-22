Mercer County public pool reopening Friday after multi-year closure

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A public pool in Mercer County will open Friday after being closed since August 2019. COVID-19 kept the pool at the Anderson Dean Community Park closed in 2020, but it was mechanical issues that prevented it from opening last summer.

County judge-executive Scott Moseley said he made it a priority when he took office in November to get the pool open.

When his team started work to prepare the pool, they discovered a litany of issues that kept the pool closed more than 10 weeks after an ideal open would have been.

“It was like taking four steps forward, five steps back, it was like something else kept coming up,“ said Jeremy Turpin, who manages the park.

They’ve faced multiple pumps being broken, concrete slabs sinking, pipes leaking, and shipping issues. They’ve had to move their opening date back multiple times.

The issues can be attributed to years of poor maintenance, said Stephen Ransdell, who has worked to fix issues with the pool.

The pool is set to open Friday at 11 in the morning with free admission while space is available, said Mosely.

It’s a, "huge relief to people, they'll be able to drench their sorrows in this cool water and have a wonderful time and leave all their cares at the gate,” Moseley said.

