Mercer County Schools mourns student's death

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County Schools community is mourning the loss of one of its students.

The school district put out a release on Facebook Sunday morning, informing families that Griffin Baker had passed away.

Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, passed away due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident, according to the school district.

Griffin loved playing baseball for the Titans and enjoyed FFA.

The release from Mercer County Schools Superintendent Jason Booher reads in part quote:

"Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family, classmates, teammates and friends during this very difficult time. We especially want to keep Griffin's mom, Stacy Baker, in our prayers."

"We are committed to provide the support our Titan community needs to cope with this tragic loss."

Booher adds there will be additional counselors available this week for students and staff.